Forklift used in smash and grab attempt of ATM in NE Houston

HOUSTON – Someone used a forklift attempting to steal an ATM at a Wells Fargo drive-thru Sunday morning in northeast Houston.

Houston police responded to a robbery attempt call in the 3600 block of the Eastex Freeway.

It is unknown if any cash was taken from the machine. The crime remains under investigation.