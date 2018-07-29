× HPD: Man dies near Metro bus stop after being shot in north Houston

HOUSTON — A man was fatally shot near a Metro bus stop Saturday night in north Houston.

Around 11:45p.m., Houston police were called to a shooting on Rushcreek Dr. and Northborough Dr.

Police said they received a call from apartment management of shots being fired. When they arrived there was a man deceased next to a bus stop.

Several bullets were found at the scene.

According to police, it’s unknown if the victim was shot at the bus stop, but he did have a gun in his possession.

Police don’t have many witnesses at this time so they are asking for anyone who has any information to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600