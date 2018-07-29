Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Montgomery County deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - One man is dead and a Montgomery County deputy is shaken up after a deadly collision early Sunday morning.

The accident happened around 3:00 a.m. on State Highway 105.

Texas DPS Sgt. Erik Burse said, "We have a motorcycle that was traveling westbound on state Highway 105. We had a Montgomery County deputy that was exiting southbound from a private drive. Once he exited, there was a collision."

That collision had the motorcycle slamming into the backside of the deputy's vehicle.

The deputy was uninjured but the one year veteran of the department tried to save the life of the motorcycle driver but was unable to.

The highway was closed in both directions as the scene was cleared.

DPS and the Montgomery County District Attorney's office will investigate since this is not the first crash of this kind on this stretch of highway.