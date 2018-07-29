Rough weekend for Astros as Altuve lands on DL
HOUSTON – The Astros had a rough weekend after getting swept by the Texas Rangers. After Saturday’s game, the Astros placed the reigning AL MVP Jose Altuve on the disable list with a sore knee.
This was the first time in Altuve’s eight years in MLB that he was placed on the DL. He was placed on the 10-day Disabled List with right knee soreness, retroactive to July 26. That was when he injured his knee during a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies.
The Astros will look to regroup when they start a series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.