Rough weekend for Astros as Altuve lands on DL

HOUSTON – The Astros had a rough weekend after getting swept by the Texas Rangers. After Saturday’s game, the Astros placed the reigning AL MVP Jose Altuve on the disable list with a sore knee.

After last night’s game, the Astros placed 2B Jose Altuve on the 10-day Disabled List with right knee soreness, retroactive to July 26…to take his place on the active roster, the Astros have recalled IF Tyler White from Triple A Fresno. — Houston Astros (@astros) July 29, 2018

This was the first time in Altuve’s eight years in MLB that he was placed on the DL. He was placed on the 10-day Disabled List with right knee soreness, retroactive to July 26. That was when he injured his knee during a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

The Astros will look to regroup when they start a series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday.