17-year-old dead another injured after single car crash in Conroe, police say

CONROE, Texas— A 17-year-old passenger was killed and his teenage driver was injured during a single car crash Sunday.

Around 10 p.m., police arrived at the scene of the crash on Old Highway 105 at Metts Road.

According to police, a 17-year-old driver had difficulty coming around a curve and his Nissan left the road and sideswiped a tree causing the vehicle to roll. A resident was on his way to work when he noticed the crash and called the police. The 17-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center.

A blood test was administered and it was determined that the driver was not under the influence.

the investigation is still ongoing.