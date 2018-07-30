$40,000 bond set for woman accused of stashing drugs, cash and guns at park in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — A local woman is being held on a $40,000 bond after a secret stash of drugs, cash and guns was found at a neighborhood park in the northwest Houston area over the weekend, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Candace Amber Cleveland, 33, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, constable deputies responded to the 10100 block of Golden Sunshine Drive in reference to a confrontation between a man and woman. Investigators said a witness told deputies the woman left the location and then hid the drugs at a park.

The woman was reportedly identified as Cleveland.

Investigators allegedly found the stash hidden in the bushes. Deputies confiscated 147 units of LSD, 26.6 grams of MDMA, 1.2 grams of Ecstasy, 4.7 grams of Hydrocodone, 1.94 ounces of marijuana and 33.09 ounces of HTC oil laced food. They also uncovered two handguns and a little more than $1,500 in cash.

Cleveland was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail.

As of Monday, the suspect is still in custody.