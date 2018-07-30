Bag with body inside dumped on roadside in southwest Houston, police say 

HOUSTON — Local investigators are searching for answers after a human body found in a bag in southwest Houston over the weekend.

Houston police responded to a suspicious event call about 7:40 a.m. Saturday in the 9800 block of Ruffino Road. Investigators met with a witness who reported seeing the suspicious bag on the side of the roadway.

Officers checked the bag and found the victim inside.

The victim’s identity, gender and cause of death are still unknown.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.