Body cam footage released from controversial officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis 

[WARNING: SOME OF THE IMAGES CONTAINED IN THIS STORY MAY BE DISTURBING.]

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — After five weeks of community pressure and protests, the city of Minneapolis released body cam footage of a local officer-involved shooting.

"Federation maintained from the start that the officer's actions in this incident were heroic," Police Federation President Bob Kroll said.

The dramatic video, which was taken on June 23, starts as police start rolling toward the scene of a 911 call about a man firing a gun. Officers Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt soon find Thurman Blevins sitting with a woman and a toddler.

Officer Schmidt: "He's got a gun! Put your (expletive) hands up now!"

Blevins: "Stop, stop, stop!"

Officer: "Put your (expletive) hands up!"

Blevins takes off and Schmidt chases him.

Officer: "Put your hands up!"

Blevins: "I didn't do nothing bro!"

Officer: "You've got a gun mother-(expletive)!

Blevins: "I don't!"

Officer: "Yes you do!"

Blevins keeps running into an alley with the cop on his tail.

Officer: "Put your hands up!"

Blevins: "Please don't shoot me!"

Officer: "Put your hands up!"

Blevins: "Leave me alone!"

And then, gunfire.

"The officers did exactly what the public expects them to do," Kroll said during Monday's press conference.

While the fatal shots are far too graphic to show, the city also released enhanced video that slows it down and highlights what appears to be a gun in Blevin's pocket from the jump. It also shows him holding a gun toward the end of the chase.

"The whole time he's looking back, getting position on where the officers are at so he can acquire a target to shoot them. So, at that point, he's fair game," Kroll said.

It's still being investigated while the two police officers remain on paid administrative leave.

"We want the officers arrested in the next 48 hours or there will be further consequences," Belvins' cousin Sydnee Brown said.

Charges will not be field against the two officers, according t Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

