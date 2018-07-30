Driver killed, passenger injured after truck crashes into tree in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A driver was killed and a passenger was hospitalized after a crash Sunday morning in southwest Houston, according to the local police department.

Houston police reported the driver of a white Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling in the 9200 block of Fondren when he failed to maintain a single lane, drove onto a grassy median and then struck a tree. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The pickup truck’s passenger was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver’s identify is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

No other vehicles or motorists were involved in the incident, police said.