Four suspects arrested after alleged drug dealing operation uncovered at trailer park in Liberty County, deputies say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Three suspected drug dealers and one other suspect were arrested Thursday night after several residences were raided at a small trailer park along CR 404 in Liberty County, according to the local sheriff’s office.

Liberty County deputies were tipped off about narcotics being sold and packaged at the neighborhood, which comprised of eight travel trailers. Investigators with the criminal interdiction unit started buying crystal meth packages from two different residents identified as Shanin “Shan-O” Raydon Lloyd, 39, and Michael Leroy Schwab, 36, until enough evidence was collected to justify a search warrant.

Lloyd and a woman identified as Crystal Myline Mertz, 34, were arrested in the front driveway of the suspect’s home.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office reported finding multiple packaged pieces of crystal meth, packaging material and digital scales. They also found a black .357 caliber revolver handguns, a large bag of marijuana, syringes loaded with liquid meth and 47.55 grams of crystal meth, a designer bag and an iPad in an abandoned trailer near the house.

All of these items were connected to Lloyd, the sheriff’s office said.

Lloyd is charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a fire arm by a felon and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Mertz is charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance under 200 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a prohibited weapon. She was also arrested for allegedly a probation violation related to home burglary charges.

Meanwhile, a second unit of officers found Schwab and arrested him at his residence. Inside his home were 1.28 grams of crystal meth as well as multiple packaging materials and digital scales, deputies said.

Schwab is charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance under 4 grams.

The Baytown Police Department also arrested Welsey Joseph Wilburn, 29, in connection to the investigation. He was arrested on multiple traffic warrants.