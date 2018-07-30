× Funeral arrangements set for Atascocita teens killed in drunk driving crash

ATASCOCITA, Texas— Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for two Atascocita High School teens tragically killed in a drunk driving crash Wednesday.

Salma Gomez, 16, and Chloe Robison, 16, died after leaving a party with their 17-year-old classmate and friend Jagger Clayton Smith, who was driving the night of the crash. Smith tested positive for being under the influence and has been charged with two counts of manslaughter.

Friends of the teens wishing to pay their respects may do so on Monday at Rosewood Funeral Home located at 17404 W Lake Houston Parkway, at 2 p.m. for Gomez and Wednesday at 9 a.m., at the Luke church located at 2380 S Houston Ave. for Robison.

A message was posted to the Atascocita High School Twitter page asking that friends and family wear white or light colored clothes to represent Salma’s light and energy.

It is no doubt that the loss of the two girls has left an impact on not only their friends but the entire community. Friend Colin Jules summed it up best, saying that the girls were a part of many peoples lives and touched many hearts.

“Today not only did I lose a best friend, and a really close one, but so many others did too because they were a part of many peoples lives and touch many hearts. Just know that God has received two beautiful people today and may they rest in peace,” Jules said.

we love you salma and chloe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/45ZZDTGOaZ — kyla higgs :) (@kyla87067794) July 26, 2018

To my very best friends, Thank you for always being there for me, Thank you for supporting me no matter what, Thank you for the infinite amount of memories that I will cherish forever. I can only hope that I’m lucky enough to have y’all as my guardian angels. Love you forever. pic.twitter.com/iBdlah2Uo4 — ky!! (@CarterKylee) July 26, 2018

thank you to everyone who was here for each other and those grieving on their own silently, 2 beautiful girls were taken too soon. Mistakes were made but at the end of the day a choice is a choice and he deserves everything coming his way,he didn’t care so why should anyone else? pic.twitter.com/jqtLBIRsH8 — Lona (@Lonabaileyy) July 25, 2018

If you had Mr. Robison at all throughout your years in high school, you know how overprotective he was over Chloe. How much he talked about, loved, and cared for her like nothing else mattered more. My heart is truly breaking thinking of him and the other families affected. — Maria Lujan (@mariaalujann) July 25, 2018

Your parents always tell you to be careful on the roads and we brush it off like it’s nothing. “yes we will be careful” but because we do this we lost 2 amazing girls. prayers to Chloe and Salma’s family, y’all are loved ❤️ — Carissa Kubosh (@CKubosh) July 25, 2018