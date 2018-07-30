Funeral arrangements set for Atascocita teens killed in drunk driving crash
ATASCOCITA, Texas— Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for two Atascocita High School teens tragically killed in a drunk driving crash Wednesday.
Salma Gomez, 16, and Chloe Robison, 16, died after leaving a party with their 17-year-old classmate and friend Jagger Clayton Smith, who was driving the night of the crash. Smith tested positive for being under the influence and has been charged with two counts of manslaughter.
Friends of the teens wishing to pay their respects may do so on Monday at Rosewood Funeral Home located at 17404 W Lake Houston Parkway, at 2 p.m. for Gomez and Wednesday at 9 a.m., at the Luke church located at 2380 S Houston Ave. for Robison.
A message was posted to the Atascocita High School Twitter page asking that friends and family wear white or light colored clothes to represent Salma’s light and energy.
It is no doubt that the loss of the two girls has left an impact on not only their friends but the entire community. Friend Colin Jules summed it up best, saying that the girls were a part of many peoples lives and touched many hearts.
“Today not only did I lose a best friend, and a really close one, but so many others did too because they were a part of many peoples lives and touch many hearts. Just know that God has received two beautiful people today and may they rest in peace,” Jules said.