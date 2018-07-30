× HCSO: Man shot during argument crashes into ditch while trying to get away in north Houston

HOUSTON— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot during an argument in north Houston Sunday.

Deputies responded to a shooting call at Seven Mile Lane and Williams Tell Street around 9:30 p.m.

According to deputies, Two men were arguing when one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire hitting the victim in his side. The victim jumped in his car and drove down the street where he crashed in a ditch.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.