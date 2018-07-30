Houston forecast: Did we hear that RAIN is on the way? Check this out!

HOUSTON -- Did someone say some rain may be on the way? Meteorologist Jason Disharoon says a cold front is approaching (don't get too excited, this IS HOUSTON in the summer time), but that front is going to bring some much-needed sprinkles our way. Check out the latest forecast.