How to find the safest social media challenges; things every parent should know

CNN—Viral social media stunts are all the rage and kids are especially susceptible to trying them out and broadcasting the results online.

In most cases, kids are watching these challenges on YouTube purely for entertainment, but some challenges inspire kids to try them out themselves. These stunts range from harmless to horrifying: There are the silly ones (such as the Mannequin Challenge); the helpful ones (like the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge); and the slightly risky ones (such as the Make Your Own Slime Challenge).

But sometimes, challenges are downright dangerous, resulting in physical injury and possibly even death. In fact, the safe ones can be fun for families to try. While there could be a new one as soon as tomorrow, they do seem to fall into certain categories, and there’s some universal advice that parents can follow, no matter the challenge.