HPD: Fight between disgruntled patrons, security guards turns deadly at sports bar in north Houston

HOUSTON — A confrontation between at least three men and two security guards turned deadly over the weekend at a sports bar in the Greenspoint area, the Houston Police Department said.

Benito Banda Deleon, 49, was shot to death outside Fiesta Michoacan around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said Deleon was inside the sports bar when he got into an argument with a woman. The first security guard asked him to leave, and Deleon along with a second man started to walk out. As the men were leaving, police said they threatened to return to the bar with backup and harm the security guard. This prompted the guard to call over a second, armed security guard who was working at a nearby nightclub.

Police said Deleon, his friend and a third man returned to the sports bar while the two guards stood outside. The trio reportedly approached the guards aggressively and a fight ensued. At some point, Deleon and one man pushed the armed security guard to the ground, severely injuring his shoulder.

In response, officers said the other security guard drew his pistol and shot Deleon. The other men left the bar, police said.

The injured guard called 911 and performed CPR on Deleon until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.