× HPD: Woman pinned under ambulance van after stealing it from Ben Taub, crashing during joy ride

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman was rescued from underneath an ambulance van that she allegedly stole Monday morning from Ben Taub General Hospital.

Officers responded to a theft call at the cross streets of Braeswood and Bertner around 4 a.m.

According to officers, the tracker that was inside the stolen ambulance alerted the hospital and appeared to be stopped at Bertner street. When officers arrived they found the ambulance’s iPad tracker in the middle of the road, but the ambulance was still missing.

About 5 a.m., investigators were told the same ambulance van had crashed at an exit ramp along the 610 Freeway. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the ambulance flipped over and a woman trapped underneath.

Wrecker drivers helped the Houston Fire Department remove debris that was caused by the crash and free the trapped woman, officers said.

The woman was transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.