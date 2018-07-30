× Israeli officials say they found a body in the Mediterranean sea; may be lost University of Kentucky student

CNN— Search teams in Israel believe they have found the body of a missing University of Kentucky student.

19-year old TeNiya Jones was studying abroad for the summer.

On Saturday she was swimming in the Mediterranean sea with two friends when they got caught in a rip current.

The two friends were able to make it back to shore but Jones did not.

Police said a massive rescue effort was launched and the body of a young woman was found Monday morning.

Experts are working to make a positive identification.

Meanwhile, Jones’s mother and grandfather are planning to travel to Tel Aviv.