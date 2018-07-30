Man found shot to death at bus stop in Greenspoint area, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a possible shooter after a man was found dead Saturday night by a METRO bus stop in the Greenspoint area.

Homicide detectives said multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the 500 block of Rushcreek Drive around 11:45 p.m. Moments later, the property manager of an apartment complex near the stop found the victim.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.