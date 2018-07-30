New surveillance video released as manhunt continues for armed cyclist accused of murdering Dr. Mark Hausknecht

HOUSTON — Homicide detectives shared new surveillance video Monday of an armed cyclist accused of murdering prominent cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo recently revealed investigators believe the doctor was targeted.
Hausknecht, 65, was killed while riding his bike to work in the Texas Medical Center on the morning of July 20. Investigators said the alleged gunman rode closely behind the victim before firing at least three times, hitting Hausknecht, and then riding off into a nearby residential area. The victim was rushed to Ben Taub General Hospital with fatal gunshot wounds to the head, torso and upper left arm.
Police did not release any new details into the investigation.
Last week, homicide detectives released several images of the suspect including a composite sketch and surveillance snapshots.
Police said the suspect is a man in his 30s, about 5-foot-10 and has a slender build. He was wearing a gray warm-up jacket with khaki shorts, a tan baseball cap and glasses at the time. He's also clean shaven. The suspect was riding a light-colored mountain bike, police said.
Hausknecht was specialist at the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center. He was a longtime Houston Methodist-affiliated physician with nearly four decades of medical experience, hospital officials said. News of his death prompted heartfelt responses from the medical community, other local hospitals and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.
Bush was a former patient of Hausknecht.
“We owe it to future generations to leave a safer environment,” the doctor's wife, Georgia Hsieh, said in a statement released to CNN. “Mark loved this city. To honor him — work hard, be responsible, patient, tolerant and compassionate.”
Hsieh said her husband dedicated his life to saving and prolonging the lives of others. A practitioner of emergency medicine, the wife said she has seen firsthand what guns can do. However, she never imagined someone she loved become a victim of gun violence.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Houston Police Department homicide division directly at 713-308-3600.