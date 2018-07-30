New surveillance video released as manhunt continues for armed cyclist accused of murdering Dr. Mark Hausknecht

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Homicide detectives shared new surveillance video Monday of an armed cyclist accused of murdering prominent cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo recently revealed investigators believe the doctor was targeted.

Hausknecht, 65, was killed while riding his bike to work in the Texas Medical Center on the morning of July 20. Investigators said the alleged gunman rode closely behind the victim before firing at least three times, hitting Hausknecht, and then riding off into a nearby residential area. The victim was rushed to Ben Taub General Hospital with fatal gunshot wounds to the head, torso and upper left arm.

UPDATE #6: Additional surveillance video released of the suspect in an area neighborhood immediately following the doctor's shooting. No other details at this time. Anyone w/ information urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/nWp9EyRQlk — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 30, 2018

UPDATE #7: Still pictures of the shooting suspect taken from the surveillance video. Anyone with information on his identity is urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/1pesnT9rfv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 30, 2018

Police did not release any new details into the investigation.

Last week, homicide detectives released several images of the suspect including a composite sketch and surveillance snapshots.

Police said the suspect is a man in his 30s, about 5-foot-10 and has a slender build. He was wearing a gray warm-up jacket with khaki shorts, a tan baseball cap and glasses at the time. He's also clean shaven. The suspect was riding a light-colored mountain bike, police said.

UPDATE #4 New surveillance photo of the suspect wanted in the killing of Dr. Hausknecht. Suspect is now described as wearing a blue, short sleeved polo shirt, (not a gray warm-up suit), a khaki ball cap and khaki shorts. He has a large, fully-loaded, olive green backpack. pic.twitter.com/VRk66CFeXb — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2018

Hausknecht was specialist at the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center. He was a longtime Houston Methodist-affiliated physician with nearly four decades of medical experience, hospital officials said. News of his death prompted heartfelt responses from the medical community, other local hospitals and former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.