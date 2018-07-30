Salma Gomez, Atascocita HS student killed in alleged DWI crash, finally laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATASCOCITA, Texas — Friends and family gathered Monday to say one last goodbye to Atascocita High School student Salma Gomez.

Gomez was laid to rest after losing her life last week in a horrific car cash. She and a close friend Chloe Robison were sitting in the backseat when the vehicle crashed into a tree at high speed. The teens — both only 16 years old — sustained fatal injuries.

Jagger Clayton Smith, 17, was driving. He's now charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Smith allegedly admitted to authorities he downed an entire bottle of Mad Dog 20/20 before getting behind the wheel that fateful night.