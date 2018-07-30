Teen hospitalized after unknowingly picking up plastic bottle bomb

[WARNING: SOME OF THE IMAGES CONTAINED IN THIS STORY MAY BE DISTURBING]

VANCOUVER, Wash. — You can still see blood stains on the sidewalk where a good deed could very easily have turned deadly. Even more disturbing are the hospital pictures of 13-year-old Kristenna Fortner.

She was walking her dog through a Vancouver neighborhood in Washington State when a green SUV drove by. The two men inside threw out a plastic bottle. The environmentally-conscious teen picked up the bottle, thinking she'd recycle it.

Gloria Rubio, a neighbor, witnessed the whole thing. "Once she picked up the bottle, she was getting her body straight when the bottle just exploded."

Renee Noel sprang into action. "I ran in and grabbed the phone and dialed 911."

"I crossed the street over to her," Rubio said. "That's when I saw the plastic in her hands. She was just dripping blood all over the place."

"When the bottle exploded it turned into shrapnel," says her mom. "It went into her arm and her hands. They had to remove it, she had to have stitches in her left arm."

Ashli Fortner is certainly thankful her daughter will be okay. But she wants to know who would do such a thing!

The suspects are described as 16 to 19 year olds. Arson investigators are involved because they're not just looking for a couple of litterbugs.

