Trump threatens government shutdown over border wall; Giuliani goes on attack

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump may be raising the stakes to raise the border wall promised in his 2016 campaign.

"I would be willing to 'shut down' government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall!" POTUS tweeted on Sunday.

This comes after Trump met with GOP leadership in Congress to get funding done.

"So, you're not worried about a government shutdown before the midterms?" a reporter asked Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"No, that's not going to happen," McConnell responded.

But the president may be hitting a wall with his own party suddenly over the timing of a fight to get the wall funding.

"I don't think it would be helpful, so let's try and avoid it," Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson cautioned. "I certainly don't like playing shut down politics."

But on Monday morning, POTUS tweeted, again: "We must have Border Security.....and, of course, keep building, but much faster, THE WALL!"

"I would have no problem doing a shutdown," the president reiterated during a White House press conference with the Italian Prime Minister. "It's time we had proper border security."

Meanwhile, the president's attorney Rudy Giuliani has been on offense all weekend using Trump's former fixer attorney Michael Cohen as a media punching bag.

Giuliani's latest assessment of Cohen is comparing him to a backstabbing betrayer.

"Like Iago betrayed Othello and Brutus put the last knife into Caesar. I think they both trusted those people," Giuliani declared.

Likewise, Giuliani is on the attack against Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"We're going to do obstruction by tweet on a President of the United States as an Article of Impeachment? Go read the law review articles about that. It's laughable. It's scary!" the former New York mayor suggested.

Giuliani also downplayed any info former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort, facing trial this week for other alleged crimes, may offer in case he flips on Trump like Cohen apparently has.

"He (Manafort) was never involved in an intimate business relationship with Donald Trump," Giuliani said. "Just four months. They're not going to be colluding about Russians, which I'm not even...know if that's a crime colluding about Russians."