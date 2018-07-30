U.S. Rep. Pete Olson wants to give local communities strong voice when it comes to hosting unaccompanied immigrants 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANVEL, Texas — The debate over immigration isn't going away— and neither is congressman Pete Olson's legislation to handle the unaccompanied, undocumented children!

"We may have a crisis coming to this region," Olson said.

Olson represents District 22 which includes most of Fort Bend County and portions of northern Brazoria County. He calls his bill: Our Communities. Our Choice.

"It makes sure the local people the mayors, the cities, and the counties, have a voice when it comes to their local community," Olson said.

He first introduced the concept four years ago but feels local communities need a stronger voice on the federal level even more today.

"This came out when President Obama was in the White House but applies to President Trump this year because the same situation is coming across our border right now. Kids are coming across in record numbers," Olson said.

Olson said the influx of children puts an additional strain on schools, healthcare, the local economy, and in our smaller communities especially, housing.

"We can't say no. If they want to build it somewhere here, the federal government, they can do that. All were saying is let us tell you we can do that, we can't do that," Olson said.

When it comes to getting information from the feds, Olson says at least 90 days lead time is critical for immigration success— for the kids and whatever community they will be calling home.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.