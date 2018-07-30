Video: Armed man steals products, cash from Zone D’Erotica in Willowbrook

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for an armed man accused of stealing cash and products from a Zone D’Erotica in the Willowbrook area, according to investigators.

The man is accused of targeting the store at 13137 Willow Chase Dr. around 6:10 a.m. on July 15.

Investigators said the man walked up to an employee and asked for some items he wanted to purchase. After being assisted, the man pulled out a gun and told the employee to give him the items he asked for and the money from the register.

Police said he then left the store in a light-colored car with a discolored front quarter panel.

The suspect is believed to be in his later 30s to early 40s. He’s around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs between 220 to 230 pounds. He was wearing a multi-colored dress shirt and blue pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org