VIDEO: Suspects take cash, ice cream during armed robbery in south Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police have released surveillance footage of a man and woman accused of robbing a convenience store in the Edgebrook area at gunpoint.

The suspects are accused of targeting the Highway 3 Market at 5104 S. Shaver Street about 11:30 p.m. May 27.

Investigators said the woman, armed with a handgun, grabbed the clerk by her shirt and forced her to open the cash register. She then the employee open the cash drawer and grabbed the money while continuing to the point the handgun at the frightened clerk.

[WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND MAY NOT BE APPROPRIATE FOR SOME VIEWERS.]

Police said male suspect walked around the front of the store and grab ice cream from the freezer just before the duo walked out. They left the store on foot in an unknown direction.

Both suspects are believed to be 17 to 20 years old. The woman was 5 feet 4 inches and wearing a Puma pullover with Puma pants. The man was wearing a gray hoodie and shorts.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.