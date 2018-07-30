× VIDEO: Suspects wanted, accused of robbing Citgo gas station clerk at gunpoint, taking cash and ice cream

HOUSTON— Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying two suspects responsible for a robbery at a gas station in south Houston.

The robbery occurred on Sunday, May 27, at the Citgo Gas Station located at 5104 South Shaver around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, a man and woman walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk. The man served as the lookout while the woman went behind the register with the gun drawn and took cigarettes and money from the register. The man stole an unknown amount of ice cream out of the freezer before him and the woman fled the store on foot towards the back of the building.

The woman is described as being 17 to 20 years of age. She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a black Puma pullover and Puma pants. The man is described as being 17 to 20 years of age. He was wearing a gray hoodie and shorts.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org