Wanted hit-and-run driver accused of killing woman, hitting another vehicle in south Houston

HOUSTON — Local police are searching for a driver accused of fatally hitting a 63-year-old woman and then crashing into another vehicle in south Houston over the weekend, according to investigators.

The first victim was reportedly crossing the street in the 4700 block of Yellowstone Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. Saturday when she was struck by a green Ford Ranger pickup truck. She was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Shortly after hitting the woman, police said the pickup truck crashed into a white Nissan Altima. No injuries were reported and the car sustained minor damages.

In both incidents, investigators say the driver just kept going.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072.