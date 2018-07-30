Video released of suspects wanted after local man killed while protecting teenage neighbor during robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — At least four suspects are on the run after a local resident was killed Friday night while trying to protect his teenage neighbor from allegedly armed robbers in north Houston, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Moyses Arreguin, 29, was fatally shot around 11 p.m. outside a residence in the 19000 block of W. Hardy Road near Ranch View Trail. Investigators said a 16-year-old was in the driveway of his house when a dark-colored car drove up, two men inside jumped out and attempted to rob him.

Arreguin saw his neighbor was in trouble, rushed to his rescue and was gunned down.

"This is a young man, only 29 years. A lot of life left in him," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "Obviously, he had a servant's heart to be able to step in and help someone."

The teen was not injured during the incident.

Gonzalez said Arreguin was a loving father of two children, a fan of sports and automobiles and someone who enjoyed being around people.

"He loved his family a lot— and they loved him back. And unfortunately, they won't be able to see anymore of him," the sheriff said.

On Monday, the sheriff's office released surveillance footage of the vehicle and the four suspects including a driver, a front seat passenger and two backseat passengers. Detectives believe the suspects are between 16 to 20 years old.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).