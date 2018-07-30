Week in Music: Panic at the Disco, Imagine Dragons and more!

HOUSTON — You know we love to keep you up on the good stuff. Check out the Week in Music with Scott Sparks! There are also plenty of new music releases to kick off your summer and some great milestone celebrity birthdays. Watch the video to see what's popping this week!
Thursday, August 2
Coheed & Cambria and Taking Back Sunday at Smart Financial Centre
Friday, August 3
The Molly Ringwalds at House of Blues
Panic at the Disco at Toyota Center
Saturday, August 4
Erasure at Smart Financial Centre
Imagine Dragons at The Woodlands Pavilion
Sunday, August 5
311 and The Offspring at The Woodlands Pavilion