2 burglary suspects quickly nabbed after deputies increase patrol efforts in north Houston neighborhood, officials say

HOUSTON — The decision to increase patrol efforts in a north Houston neighborhood paid off Monday with the speedy arrests of two burglary suspects, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Yesenia Varela, 21, and Flora Chapa, 20, are charged with burglary of a motor vehicle. The women are accused of breaking into and stealing items from multiple vehicles in the 300 block of Enchanted River Drive.

The suspects were arrested during a traffic stop after investigators identified their vehicle as one reportedly involved in car break-ins earlier in the day.

Chapa and Varela were booked into the Harris County Jail, where their bonds have yet to be set. The stolen items were returned to their rightful owners.

Due to an increase in vehicle burglaries in the area, the constable’s office has decided to increase patrol and implement new strategies in the neighborhood. It’s possible the women were also involved in other burglaries throughout the area, deputies said.