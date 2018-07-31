Astros fans react to team’s decision to acquire Roberto Osuna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Astros' decision to acquire Roberto Osuna from Toronto may cause some fans to re-examine that old cliché, "winning isn't everything."

Other teams passed on the 2017 All-Star who had 39 saves last season. The pitcher will join the 'Stros in LA on Sunday, coming off a 75-day suspension from the Blue Jays for domestic abuse allegations.

"From a baseball standpoint, I think it was a good trade," Astros fan Jay McKinzie said. "From a moral standpoint, I think the Astros probably could have done something a little bit different."

Osuna's case is expected to be heard in a Toronto court Wednesday. But today, the Astros are being judged in the court of public opinion.

"I think it could really kind of hurt the chemistry of the team, and that's what concerns me the most," McKinzie said.

Another fan named Joseph says "if it's going to impact how your teammates trust you and what they think about you, that's going to show on the field and in the game."

General Manager Jeff Luhnow says he knew the team would face backlash, but he's confident Osuna will fully comply with the team's zero tolerance policy for abuse of any kind.

"I probably would have gone in a different direction," McKinzie said. "But that's why he gets the big bucks to make the decision from a baseball standpoint."

Some fans are reacting with their wallets and posting images of their donations to the Houston Area Women's Center, which helps victims of abuse.

"There's no universe where domestic violence is ever OK," Joseph said.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.