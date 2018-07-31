× Suspects escape after firefighter witnesses them carjacking man on Eastex Freeway, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of carjacking a man early Tuesday in northeast Houston.

Police responded to a pursuit call about 2 a.m. on the Eastex Freeway.

According to police, a firefighter was driving along N. Sam Houston Parkway at Lee Road when he saw two men carjack another driver and then take off in his vehicle..

The firefighter followed the suspected carjackers while alerting police to their whereabouts.

HPD finally caught up with the suspects on the Eastex Freeway and a short chase ensued. The men jumped out of the stolen vehicle on Harrington Street and escaped on foot.

HPD searched the area, but the men were not found.