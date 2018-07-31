Case of robbery suspect fatally shot by guard being referred to Harris County grand jury, police say

HOUSTON — The death of an alleged robbery suspect at the hands of an armed guard is being referred to a Harris County grand jury, the Houston Police Department announced Monday.

The guard was delivering money to the PLS check cashing business at 6890 Monroe Street about 11:30 a.m. Saturday when the suspect approached him shortly after he walked in, according to investigators. Police said a fight ensued, and during the altercation, the guard shot the man.

He was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hermann Hospital. His identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.