Happy birthday, Harry Potter! Catch flight with a game of Quidditch in Houston

HOUSTON - On Harry Potter's birthday, there's no need for a box of Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans, a pint of butterbeer or an awkwardly made cake from Hagrid— instead go play Quidditch! It's definitely the healthiest option!

The sport comes from the popular book and movie series, but the game played by non wizards has one big difference.

"Obviously, the flying," said Sam Reagan of the League City Legends, a Major League Quidditch team. "We haven't figured out how to carry that over yet."

The 7-on-7 game is based around scoring more points than the other team. Ten points are tallied when the "quaffle," which is normally a volleyball, is thrown through one of three hoops. The "snitch" is worth 30 points. While in the books and movies the "snitch" is a flying golden ball, in this form it's a player running with a sock around the waist. It's similar to a flag in flag football.

There's more than 15 Quidditch clubs in Texas, including the Houston Cosmos, League City Legends and Sam Houston Bearkats.

"It's everything I could want in a sport," Grace Atkinson said. "In reality, it's a lot like rugby, soccer, basketball and dodgeball all thrown into one sport. It's really hectic and chaotic, but a lot of fun,"

