HOUSTON — A local is behind bars after he was caught on video setting fire to a convenience store in north Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Richard Baxster, 27, is facing multiple arson charges.

Harris County fire marshals responded to a store fire in the 10900 block of Ariline Drive Monday night.

According to investigators, Baxster has been identified in surveillance video as the man intentionally setting a fire inside the store.