HPD: Hit-and-run driver stops, checks car for damage before leaving victim to die in Downtown

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a hit-and-run driver accused of killing a man early Monday outside the emergency room entrance of St. Joseph Hospital in Downtown, according to investigators.

The victim — identified only as a 47-year-old man — was struck by a silver Nissan Maxima while standing in a moving lane of traffic in the 1500 block of St. Joseph Parkway about 12:10 a.m. Investigators said the driver stopped, jumped out of the car to inspect his vehicle for damage and then drove off.

Police said medical staff came outside and brought the victim into the hospital for treatment, but the man died later that afternoon.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072.