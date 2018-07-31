Five suspects found hiding in backyard after failed ATM smash-and-grab attempt in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Five suspects were arrested after attempting to steal an ATM during a smash-and-grab robbery Tuesday morning at a gas station in north Houston, according to local police.

The incident happened at the Shell gas station in the 6000 block of Irvington Boulevard around 4 a.m.

Investigators said four men riding a pickup truck backed the vehicle into a wall of the station’s convenience store. Meanwhile, the fifth suspect reportedly sat in his car.

A nearby officer noticed the incident and pulled into the convenience store parking lot, but he was unable to catch the suspects before they drove away. The officer alerted several other police units, and the teams set up a perimeter around the area. A K-9 unit and helicopter were brought in to assist with the foot search.

Following a brief search, both suspected vehicles were located. Eventually, the suspects were found hiding in a backyard.

The men were arrested and now face multiple charges, police said.