Inside Story: How does the trash on Buffalo Bayou get cleaned up?

HOUSTON — It's kind of funny, when most of us think of Buffalo Bayou, a relaxing ride on the kayak comes to mind. Or a peaceful day at the park. Perhaps even an artistic, yet educational, trip to the Cistern.

Thing is there's a much dirtier side to the waterway many Houstonians don't even know about.

We’re talking trash people! It's all in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

It truly is the never-ending garbage pathway from Allen’s Landing to the Port of Houston. And who knows? Maybe you'll be lucky enough to see the "Franken-boat" Bio-Vac created from re-purposed street sweeping equipment sucking it's way to a cleaner bayou.

Crews are also out cleaning garbage by hand with the help of handmade tools the glorified trash men created themselves.

So now it's time we do our part, one piece of trash at a time!

To read more about cleanup crew cleaning up buffalo bayou, pick up this month’s issue of Houstonia.