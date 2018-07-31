League City man arrested, accused of trying to have sex with 15-year-old girl

HOUSTON — A League City man is behind bars after he was accused of sharing explicit pictures and trying to have sex with an underage girl, the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Adam Wellborn Hollyfield, 37, is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

He is accused of having sexually explicit conversations over social media for an entire week with a person the suspect believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Hollyfield arranged a meetup with the teen, but instead he was met by undercover deputies with “Operation: Adam & Eve.”

Deputies were disappointed to learn Hollyfield is a father of two children, including a child with special needs. Their car seats were found inside the suspect’s vehicle during his arrest.

“Precinct One takes great pride in arresting those attempting to prey on our children,” Constable Alan Rosen said. “Such crimes will not be tolerated.”