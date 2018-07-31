Local cyclist pedals with purpose in Tour de France

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Lawson Craddock pedaled with purpose in Paris while crossing the finish line in the Tour de France for his fellow cyclists in Houston.

Despite having experienced multiple injuries, the 26-year-old cycling pro was determined to compete in the race and finished in last place. Regardless of his placing in the tour, Craddock carried the torch of Houston Strong engraved on his sneakers, placing him first in the hearts of our community.

During the first stages of the tour, Craddock set up a GoFundMe page that raised more than $200,000 for Alkek Velodrome cycling track.

The Velodrome track at Cullen park was severely damaged after Hurricane Harvey, leaving many riders without a place to train.

Craddock set a record as the first American to win the Lanterne Rouge Award.