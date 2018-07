Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Good morning, Houston! It's Tuesday, July 31st, 2018 and Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is getting you in the know, before you go. She has the latest on summer storms ahead of a rare "cooling" front.

Plus today's top talkers, including Astros fans reaction to Roberto Osuna trade amid domestic violence suspension. She's got ya covered. Click play to check it out!