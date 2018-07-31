× Man fatally shot in head during robbery at apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Local homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head Monday night at an apartment complex in Chinatown, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 7600 block of Corporate Drive around 10 p.m.

According to police, a man was inside his apartment complex when he was approached by an alleged robber. At some point during the robbery, the suspect shot the man in the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead later in the night.

Shortly afterwards, police received reports of a second robbery at the same apartment complex. Investigators say shots were fired, but no one was injured.

Police are still searching for possible suspects.