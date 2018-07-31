National Black United Front calls for DNA testing of remains found at Fort Bend ISD construction site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas — National Black United Front National Chairman Kofi Taharka said his meeting Monday with Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre was cordial and informative, but questions still remain as to what will happen to the human remains found at a district construction site.

"We wanted to see in writing what the plan is going to be as to what happens with these holy ancestors," Taharka said. "How will they be reinterred? How will they be memorialized?"

The NBUF is requesting DNA tests be done on the 95 bodies, suspected to be the remains of convict lease camp laborers. The group wants any known family members to be informed before a reburial process begins. Taharka doesn't believe finances should get in the way of these requests.

"The governor of the state of Texas should stand up and say 'there should be no question of money, because we gained money out of this convict lease system.' The Imperial Sugar Company has made millions and billions off our enslaved ancestors, so the question of money shouldn't even be on the table. There wouldn't be no damn Sugar Land land without our ancestors labor."

Fort Bend ISD told NewsFix, "The district remains committed to ensuring it does everything it can to reinter these individuals with the dignity and respect they deserve."