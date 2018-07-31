Phone scams on the rise in Brazoria County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It seems phone scammers are working double time in Brazoria County!

Thieves are dialing up trouble in the area, targeting residents using the oldest trick in the phone book.

Lt. Varon Snelgrove with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said thieves are cold calling residents and posing as law enforcement officers. Scammers are cloning county phone numbers and using fake names to manipulate residents.

These scammers often demand payment for outstanding tickets, warrants or fees in the form of gift cards or cash cards in exchange for avoiding jail time.

The sheriff's office is asking residents to contact them immediately if they suspect a bogus call.