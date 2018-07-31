× Suspects yell ‘get some’ before shooting two men at apartment complex in Spring Branch, police say

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is searching for several suspects accused of shooting two men at an apartment complex Monday night in the Spring Branch area.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 5700 block of Gardendale around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, Richard Batiste, 50, and David Smith, 40, were working on a car inside their apartment parking lot when several suspects approached them. The suspects yelled “get some,” and a man carrying a rifle shot the two men in the leg, arm and abdomen.

Batiste and Smith were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.