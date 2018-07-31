Virginia congressional race could hinge on ‘Bigfoot porn’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. — Here's a real hairy situation! A Virginia candidate for congress, Republican Denver Riggleman, is being accused by his Democratic opponent, Leslie Cockburn, of pleasuring in Bigfoot porn.

Cockburn claims the opposition was first caught on camera campaigning with white supremacist, and then she says "now he has been exposed a a devotee of Bigfoot erotica. This is not what we need on Capital Hill."

She even tweeted a photo of Riggleman photoshopped onto Bigfoot with a censored genitalia, saying the picture was from Riggleman's erotica collection.

"I did research for 10 years on Bigfoot believers because it's not that I'm, um....listen, I'd love to pander to Bigfoot voters, but we're gonna talk about 'em right now," Riggleman told a Conservative interviewer in a CRTV interview. "I'm skeptical."

Riggleman tweeted: "I sure don't know what Bigfoot erotica is, @LeslieCockburn knows more about that than I do apparently."

He claims his interest in Bigfoot was only for a parody book.

"But the thing is, I was writing a fiction book because I like to write," Riggleman said.

Riggleman said the allegation he has a sexual interest in Bigfoot is absurd.

As for the white supremacy allegation, Riggleman said in an op-ed he condemns white supremacists.