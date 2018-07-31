Workers find human remains of elderly man in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Local homicide detectives are investigating after skeletal remains were found hidden beneath heavy shrubbery Tuesday morning in northeast Houston.

A group of workers was preparing to clear foliage from an overpass of the North Loop at Eastex Freeway when they discovered the remains at 5000 Neches St. around 10 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department.

The remains were recovered and taken to the medical examiner’s office, where preliminary information indicated the remains may be that of an elderly male.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the deceased person should call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.