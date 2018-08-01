× Accused rapist to play football at other high school

Bixby, OK (KJRH) — Three of the four former Bixby High School football players accused of rape are headed back to school but to surrounding school districts. The big question, will they play football?

Isiah Lakin graduated this past spring. He’s headed to community college while awaiting trial. But the three others will be seniors and two of them are leaving Bixby behind.

A few high school football lineups are about to change. Colten Cable, who is accused of holding a pool cue and penetrating a former Bixby teammate, is on the Union High School football roster. This was confirmed by the school district. But due to FERPA, the Family Educational Rights, and Privacy Act, no other comment was made.

Joe Wood, who told investigators in an affidavit that he held down the victim, is set to start his senior year at Broken Arrow High School. The district said Wood won’t be apart of the football team.

Bixby High School told 2 Works for You a current football roster hasn’t been issued, but MaxPreps, an online source for high school sports, shows a 2018 roster, which shows Will Thomas is a player. Plus, a representative emailed 2 works for you Thomas’ spot and said the roster is accurate and provided by the head coach.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association says it’s up to the school district who ends up on the roster.

With just a few weeks until school starts and football players are set to take the field, just who steps on is a mystery.

All four teens are innocent until proven guilty. Union School District says by law, a student can’t be denied enrollment if accused of a crime. A motion hearing is set for September 4th.