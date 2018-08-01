Between the Lines: Craig lets loose at the Wilde Collection

HOUSTON — Craig Hlavaty recently visited The Wilde Collection in the Houston Heights, a store that specializes in the strange and the macabre. The shop has everything from insane taxidermy to medical oddities!
