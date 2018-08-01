Chloe Robison, Atascocita teen killed in alleged DWI accident, finally laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATASCOCITA, Texas — One of two Atascocita High School students killed in an alleged drunk driving accident last week has finally been laid to rest.

Chloe Robison's funeral was held at Luke Church in Humble. Her friends and family were all in attendance to say there final goodbyes.

Jaggar Smith has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and is currently out on bond.

He admitted to drinking an entire bottle of mad dog 20/20 before getting behind the wheel and crashing into a tree, killing Robison and her friend Salma Gomez.

Both girls were incoming juniors at Atascocita High School.